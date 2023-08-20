Adam Duvall vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 2-for-5 in his last game, Adam Duvall and the Boston Red Sox take on the New York Yankees (who will hand the ball to Clarke Schmidt) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent appearance against the Yankees.
Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Adam Duvall At The Plate
- Duvall has 16 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 16 walks while hitting .248.
- Duvall has reached base via a hit in 33 games this year (of 58 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 17.2% of his games in 2023, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 22 games this year (37.9%), Duvall has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (12.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 41.4% of his games this year (24 of 58), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.2%) he has scored more than once.
Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|27
|.287
|AVG
|.202
|.347
|OBP
|.276
|.556
|SLG
|.436
|16
|XBH
|12
|6
|HR
|5
|24
|RBI
|11
|38/9
|K/BB
|30/7
|1
|SB
|3
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Yankees have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.10).
- Yankees pitchers combine to give up 154 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Schmidt (8-7) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his 25th start of the season. He has a 4.76 ERA in 117 1/3 innings pitched, with 113 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Monday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw 2 1/3 innings, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up a 4.76 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 25 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .270 to his opponents.
