The Boston Red Sox, including Alex Verdugo (.282 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo is batting .273 with 31 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 40 walks.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 41st in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage, and 81st in slugging.

Verdugo has had a hit in 74 of 108 games this year (68.5%), including multiple hits 32 times (29.6%).

Looking at the 108 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in nine of them (8.3%), and in 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

Verdugo has driven in a run in 32 games this year (29.6%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (10.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 48.1% of his games this year (52 of 108), he has scored, and in 13 of those games (12.0%) he has scored more than once.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 52 .301 AVG .241 .369 OBP .311 .484 SLG .369 28 XBH 16 5 HR 4 25 RBI 21 33/20 K/BB 38/20 2 SB 2

Yankees Pitching Rankings