Connor Wong -- with an on-base percentage of .233 in his past 10 games, 63 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the hill, on August 20 at 1:35 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Yankees.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
Connor Wong At The Plate

  • Wong has 22 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 18 walks while batting .243.
  • Wong has picked up a hit in 49 of 89 games this season, with multiple hits 14 times.
  • He has gone deep in six games this season (6.7%), homering in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 22.5% of his games this season, Wong has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 35 of 89 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
46 GP 43
.282 AVG .200
.329 OBP .260
.456 SLG .341
15 XBH 15
5 HR 2
17 RBI 12
48/8 K/BB 57/10
4 SB 1

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Yankees have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.10).
  • The Yankees rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (154 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Schmidt (8-7 with a 4.76 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 117 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his 25th of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Monday against the Atlanta Braves, the righty threw 2 1/3 innings, giving up eight earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • In 25 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.76, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .270 against him.
