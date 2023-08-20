The New York Yankees (60-63) will attempt to snap a seven-game losing streak when hosting the Boston Red Sox (65-58) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

The Yankees will give the nod to Clarke Schmidt (8-7) against the Red Sox and Josh Winckowski (3-1).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Schmidt - NYY (8-7, 4.76 ERA) vs Winckowski - BOS (3-1, 3.20 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Josh Winckowski

Winckowski starts for the first time this season for the Red Sox.

The 25-year-old right-hander has pitched out of the bullpen 44 times this season.

He has a 3.20 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .283 against him over his 44 appearances this season.

Josh Winckowski vs. Yankees

The Yankees rank 23rd in runs scored in the league (518) this season and are batting .230 while hitting 165 home runs (eighth in the league).

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clarke Schmidt

The Yankees will hand the ball to Schmidt (8-7) for his 25th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Monday, when he threw 2 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up eight earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 25 games this season with a 4.76 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .270.

He has earned a quality start three times in 24 starts this season.

Schmidt has made 16 starts of five or more innings in 24 chances this season, and averages 4.7 frames when he pitches.

In 25 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Clarke Schmidt vs. Red Sox

The Red Sox have scored 601 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB. They are batting .262 for the campaign with 141 home runs, 17th in the league.

The right-hander has allowed the Red Sox to go 9-for-38 with three doubles, a home run and three RBI in 10 innings this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.