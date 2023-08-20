Sunday's contest between the New York Yankees (60-63) and the Boston Red Sox (65-58) at Yankee Stadium should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-3, with the Yankees securing the victory. Game time is at 1:35 PM ET on August 20.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Clarke Schmidt (8-7) to the mound, while Josh Winckowski (3-1) will answer the bell for the Red Sox.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Red Sox vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Yankees 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

In their last 10 contests, the Red Sox were underdogs just once and were winners in that contest.

When it comes to the total, Boston and its foes are 3-7-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The Red Sox's previous 10 matchups have not had a spread set by sportsbooks.

The Red Sox have come away with 31 wins in the 59 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Boston has been victorious 24 times in 46 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 50% chance of walking away with the win.

Boston scores the seventh-most runs in baseball (601 total, 4.9 per game).

The Red Sox have pitched to a 4.34 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.

Red Sox Schedule