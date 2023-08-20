On Sunday, August 20, 2023, the Connecticut Sun (21-10) carry a three-game losing streak into a road contest against the Chicago Sky (12-19), who have dropped four straight. The game begins at 5:00 PM ET (on NBA TV and NBCS-BOS).

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Sun vs. Sky matchup in this article.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Sun vs. Sky Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV and NBCS-BOS

NBA TV and NBCS-BOS Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: Wintrust Arena

Sun vs. Sky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Sun vs. Sky Betting Trends

The Sun have won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 15 times.

The Sky have put together a 14-16-0 ATS record so far this year.

Connecticut is 5-8 ATS this season when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

Chicago has an ATS record of 6-2 when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs this season.

In the Sun's 30 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 18 times.

A total of 14 Sky games this season have hit the over.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.