On Sunday, August 20, 2023, the Connecticut Sun (21-10) carry a three-game losing streak into a road contest against the Chicago Sky (12-19), who have dropped four straight. The game begins at 5:00 PM ET (on NBA TV and NBCS-BOS).

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Sun vs. Sky matchup in this article.

Sun vs. Sky Game Info

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV and NBCS-BOS
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Arena: Wintrust Arena

Sun vs. Sky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Sun Moneyline Sky Moneyline
BetMGM Sun (-6.5) 159.5 -275 +210 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Sun (-6.5) 159.5 -275 +200 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Sun (-6.5) 158.5 -270 +205 Bet on this game with Tipico

Sun vs. Sky Betting Trends

  • The Sun have won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 15 times.
  • The Sky have put together a 14-16-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • Connecticut is 5-8 ATS this season when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.
  • Chicago has an ATS record of 6-2 when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs this season.
  • In the Sun's 30 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 18 times.
  • A total of 14 Sky games this season have hit the over.

