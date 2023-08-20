Kahleah Copper and the Chicago Sky (12-19) match up against DeWanna Bonner and the Connecticut Sun (21-10) on Sunday, August 20, 2023 at Wintrust Arena, at 5:00 PM ET on NBA TV and NBCS-BOS.

Sun vs. Sky Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Wintrust Arena

Key Stats for Sun vs. Sky

Connecticut averages 83.5 points per game, equal to what Chicago gives up.

This season, Connecticut has a 44.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.2% lower than the 45.7% of shots Chicago's opponents have made.

The Sun are 11-1 when they shoot higher than 45.7% from the field.

Connecticut shoots 35.9% from three-point range, 2.5% higher than the 33.4% Chicago allows to opponents.

The Sun have a 10-5 record when the team knocks down more than 33.4% of their three-point shots.

Connecticut and Chicago rebound at nearly the same rate, with Connecticut averaging 0.5 more rebounds per game.

Sun Recent Performance

In their last 10 games, the Sun have been scoring 82.7 points per contest, an average that's slightly lower than the 83.5 they've scored over the course of the 2023 season.

The past 10 games have seen Connecticut concede 1.2 more points per game (80.5) than its season-long average (79.3).

The Sun's past 10 contests have seen them make 6.6 three-pointers per game while shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc. Both numbers are below their 2023 averages of 6.9 makes and 35.9%.

