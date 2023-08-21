Adam Duvall vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Adam Duvall -- hitting .235 with a double, two home runs, three walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the mound, on August 21 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Yankees.
Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Adam Duvall At The Plate
- Duvall has 16 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 16 walks while hitting .242.
- Duvall has recorded a hit in 33 of 59 games this season (55.9%), including 13 multi-hit games (22.0%).
- He has homered in 16.9% of his games in 2023 (10 of 59), and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 37.3% of his games this season, Duvall has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (11.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 40.7% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 5.1%.
Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|28
|.287
|AVG
|.192
|.347
|OBP
|.264
|.556
|SLG
|.414
|16
|XBH
|12
|6
|HR
|5
|24
|RBI
|11
|38/9
|K/BB
|31/7
|1
|SB
|3
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Astros have a 3.84 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to give up 152 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- The Astros are sending Javier (8-2) to make his 24th start of the season. He is 8-2 with a 4.49 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 122 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.49, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opponents are batting .235 against him.
