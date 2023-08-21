Sevilla FC and Deportivo Alaves take the pitch in one of two matchups on the LaLiga schedule on Monday.

In terms of live coverage, we've got what you need to know regarding Monday's LaLiga action here. Take a look at the links below.

Watch even more soccer action with ESPN+!

LaLiga Streaming Live Today

Watch Deportivo Alaves vs Sevilla FC

Sevilla FC (0-0-1) travels to face Deportivo Alaves (0-0-1) at Estadio de Mendizorroza in Gasteiz / Vitoria.

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Sevilla FC (+130)

Sevilla FC (+130) Underdog: Deportivo Alaves (+225)

Deportivo Alaves (+225) Draw: (+195)

(+195) Bet on this match at DraftKings!

Watch Granada CF vs Rayo Vallecano

Rayo Vallecano (1-0-0) travels to face Granada CF (0-0-1) at Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes in Granada.

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Granada CF (+150)

Granada CF (+150) Underdog: Rayo Vallecano (+190)

Rayo Vallecano (+190) Draw: (+200)

(+200) Bet on this match at DraftKings!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!