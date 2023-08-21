Looking for Monday's probable pitchers? Below, we list the expected starting pitchers for every game. Keep an eye out for one of the most exciting matchups of the day, which features Graham Ashcraft drawing the start for the Reds, and Lucas Giolito taking the mound for Angels.

Keep scrolling to find the pitching matchups for every contest on the docket for August 21.

Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Cubs at Tigers Probable Pitchers

The Chicago Cubs will send Javier Assad (2-2) to the bump as they play the Tigers, who will counter with Alex Faedo (2-4) for the matchup between the teams on Monday.

CHC: Assad DET: Faedo 22 (66.2 IP) Games/IP 9 (45.1 IP) 3.10 ERA 5.16 6.6 K/9 8.1

For a full breakdown of the Assad vs Faedo matchup click here.

Vegas Odds for Cubs at Tigers

CHC Odds to Win: -130

-130 DET Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Cubs at Tigers

Giants at Phillies Probable Pitchers

The San Francisco Giants will send Scott Alexander (6-2) to the hill as they take on the Phillies, who will look to Aaron Nola (10-8) when the teams meet on Monday.

SF: Alexander PHI: Nola 44 (37.2 IP) Games/IP 25 (153.1 IP) 4.06 ERA 4.58 5.3 K/9 9.4

For a full report of the Alexander vs Nola matchup click here.

Vegas Odds for Giants at Phillies

PHI Odds to Win: -145

-145 SF Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 8.5 runs

8.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

A different way to play! Build your best fantasy lineups for today's games and you could win cash prizes. Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link for a first-time player bonus!

Live Stream Giants at Phillies

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Cardinals at Pirates Probable Pitchers

The St. Louis Cardinals will send Drew Rom (0-0) to the mound as they play the Pirates, who will give the start to Bailey Falter (0-7) for the matchup between the teams Monday.

STL: Rom PIT: Falter 0 (0 IP) Games/IP 11 (53.2 IP) - ERA 4.86 - K/9 6.4

For a full breakdown of the Rom vs Falter matchup click here.

Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Pirates

STL Odds to Win: -130

-130 PIT Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 10 runs

10 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Cardinals at Pirates

Mets at Braves Probable Pitchers

The New York Mets will send David Peterson (3-7) to the bump as they face the Braves, who will look to Allan Winans (0-0) for the matchup between the teams on Monday.

NYM: Peterson ATL: Winans 20 (72.2 IP) Games/IP 0 (0 IP) 5.45 ERA - 9.8 K/9 -

For a full report of the Peterson vs Winans matchup click here.

Vegas Odds for Mets at Braves

ATL Odds to Win: -225

-225 NYM Odds to Win: +180

+180 Total: 10.5 runs

10.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Mets at Braves

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

Mariners at White Sox Probable Pitchers

The Seattle Mariners will send Luis Castillo (9-7) to the mound as they play the White Sox, who will look to Touki Toussaint (1-5) when the clubs meet on Monday.

SEA: Castillo CHW: Toussaint 25 (150.1 IP) Games/IP 12 (50.1 IP) 3.29 ERA 4.47 9.9 K/9 9.1

Vegas Odds for Mariners at White Sox

SEA Odds to Win: -190

-190 CHW Odds to Win: +155

+155 Total: 8.5 runs

8.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Mariners at White Sox

Red Sox at Astros Probable Pitchers

The Boston Red Sox will send James Paxton (7-3) to the bump as they face the Astros, who will look to Cristian Javier (8-2) when the teams play Monday.

BOS: Paxton HOU: Javier 16 (86.1 IP) Games/IP 23 (122.1 IP) 3.34 ERA 4.49 9.7 K/9 8.2

Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Astros

HOU Odds to Win: -130

-130 BOS Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Red Sox at Astros

Reds at Angels Probable Pitchers

The Cincinnati Reds will send Ashcraft (6-8) to the mound as they face the Angels, who will hand the ball to Giolito (7-9) for the matchup between the teams on Monday.

CIN: Ashcraft LAA: Giolito 23 (127 IP) Games/IP 25 (142 IP) 4.89 ERA 4.44 6.4 K/9 9.5

Vegas Odds for Reds at Angels

LAA Odds to Win: -135

-135 CIN Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Reds at Angels

Marlins at Padres Probable Pitchers

The Miami Marlins will send Johnny Cueto (0-3) to the hill as they play the Padres, who will give the start to Michael Wacha (9-2) for the matchup between the clubs Monday.

MIA: Cueto SD: Wacha 7 (32.1 IP) Games/IP 16 (90.2 IP) 5.57 ERA 2.68 7.2 K/9 7.7

Vegas Odds for Marlins at Padres

SD Odds to Win: -210

-210 MIA Odds to Win: +170

+170 Total: 8.5 runs

8.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Marlins at Padres

Rangers at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

The Texas Rangers will send Jordan Montgomery (8-10) to the mound as they face the Diamondbacks, who will counter with Slade Cecconi (0-0) for the game between the clubs on Monday.

TEX: Montgomery ARI: Cecconi 24 (139 IP) Games/IP 3 (10.1 IP) 3.30 ERA 3.48 8.3 K/9 6.1

Vegas Odds for Rangers at Diamondbacks

TEX Odds to Win: -160

-160 ARI Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Rangers at Diamondbacks

Royals at Athletics Probable Pitchers

The Kansas City Royals will send Tucker Davidson (1-2) to the bump as they take on the Athletics, who will hand the ball to Paul Blackburn (3-3) when the clubs face off Monday.

KC: Davidson OAK: Blackburn 24 (38 IP) Games/IP 14 (72.2 IP) 6.39 ERA 4.09 8.8 K/9 9.2

Vegas Odds for Royals at Athletics

OAK Odds to Win: -135

-135 KC Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 8.5 runs

8.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Royals at Athletics

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.