Monday's contest that pits the Houston Astros (70-55) versus the Boston Red Sox (66-58) at Minute Maid Park should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Astros. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on August 21.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Cristian Javier (8-2) to the mound, while James Paxton (7-3) will answer the bell for the Red Sox.

Red Sox vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, August 21, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Monday, August 21, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Astros 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and won both matchups.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Boston and its foes are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Red Sox's past 10 games.

The Red Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 60 games this year and have walked away with the win 32 times (53.3%) in those games.

Boston has a mark of 23-14 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Sox have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Boston scores the eighth-most runs in baseball (607 total, 4.9 per game).

Red Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.34 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox Schedule