How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Astros Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 21
Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox hit the field on Monday at Minute Maid Park against Cristian Javier, who is starting for the Houston Astros. First pitch will be at 8:10 PM ET for the first game of a four-game series.
Red Sox vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox rank 18th in Major League Baseball with 143 home runs.
- Fueled by 425 extra-base hits, Boston ranks sixth in MLB with a .433 slugging percentage this season.
- The Red Sox have a team batting average of .262 this season, which ranks third among MLB teams.
- Boston has scored the eighth-most runs in baseball this season with 607.
- The Red Sox are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking eighth with an OBP of .328.
- The Red Sox have shown patience at the plate this season with the eighth-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.2) among MLB offenses.
- Boston averages the 14th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.8) in the majors this season.
- Boston has the 18th-ranked ERA (4.34) in the majors this season.
- The Red Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.302 as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in MLB.
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- James Paxton (7-3) will take to the mound for the Red Sox and make his 17th start of the season.
- The left-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up two earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Washington Nationals.
- He has earned a quality start eight times in 16 starts this season.
- Paxton has five starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 16 chances this season.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/16/2023
|Nationals
|L 6-2
|Away
|James Paxton
|MacKenzie Gore
|8/17/2023
|Nationals
|L 10-7
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Patrick Corbin
|8/18/2023
|Yankees
|W 8-3
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Jhony Brito
|8/19/2023
|Yankees
|W 8-1
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|Gerrit Cole
|8/20/2023
|Yankees
|W 6-5
|Away
|Josh Winckowski
|Clarke Schmidt
|8/21/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|James Paxton
|Cristian Javier
|8/22/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Tanner Houck
|Justin Verlander
|8/23/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Jose Urquidy
|8/24/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|J.P. France
|8/25/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|Julio Urías
|8/26/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|James Paxton
|Bobby Miller
