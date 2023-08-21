Kyle Tucker will lead the way for the Houston Astros (70-55) on Monday, August 21, when they clash with Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox (66-58) at Minute Maid Park at 8:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Astros as -130 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Red Sox +105 moneyline odds. The total is 9 runs for the matchup (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under).

Red Sox vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Cristian Javier - HOU (8-2, 4.49 ERA) vs James Paxton - BOS (7-3, 3.34 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have entered the game as favorites 85 times this season and won 49, or 57.6%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, the Astros have a record of 42-28 (60%).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 56.5% chance to win.

The Astros went 4-6 over the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Houston combined with its opponents to go over the total six times.

The Red Sox have come away with 32 wins in the 60 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Red Sox have been victorious 23 times in 37 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have been underdogs twice in the last 10 games and won both contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Red Sox vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Justin Turner 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+165) Rafael Devers 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+135) Alex Verdugo 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+220) Connor Wong 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+240) Luis Urías 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+275)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +12500 18th 4th Win AL East +15000 - 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.