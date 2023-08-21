The Boston Red Sox and Reese McGuire, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, take on Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Yankees.

Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

Cristian Javier TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Reese McGuire At The Plate

McGuire has 11 doubles, a home run and eight walks while batting .269.

McGuire has picked up a hit in 26 of 50 games this season, with multiple hits nine times.

He has homered in one of 50 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

McGuire has driven home a run in 11 games this year (22.0%), including more than one RBI in 6.0% of his games.

In 10 of 50 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 25 .296 AVG .238 .306 OBP .310 .394 SLG .349 7 XBH 5 0 HR 1 7 RBI 7 17/1 K/BB 22/7 0 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings