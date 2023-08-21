On Monday, Trevor Story (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Boston Red Sox play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Trevor Story Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

Cristian Javier TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Trevor Story At The Plate

Story has four doubles and two walks while hitting .205.

In four of 10 games this season (40.0%), Story has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a home run in his 10 games this year.

Story has not driven in a run this year.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Trevor Story Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 5 .368 AVG .050 .400 OBP .095 .579 SLG .050 4 XBH 0 0 HR 0 0 RBI 0 7/1 K/BB 7/1 3 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings