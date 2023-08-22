Adam Duvall vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Adam Duvall -- hitting .286 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Houston Astros, with Justin Verlander on the hill, on August 22 at 8:10 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent game (3-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBI) against the Astros.
Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Adam Duvall? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Adam Duvall At The Plate
- Duvall is batting .250 with 17 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 16 walks.
- In 56.7% of his 60 games this season, Duvall has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 14 multi-hit games.
- In 18.3% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Duvall has driven in a run in 23 games this season (38.3%), including eight games with more than one RBI (13.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 25 games this year (41.7%), including multiple runs in three games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|29
|.287
|AVG
|.212
|.347
|OBP
|.278
|.556
|SLG
|.462
|16
|XBH
|14
|6
|HR
|6
|24
|RBI
|14
|38/9
|K/BB
|32/7
|1
|SB
|3
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Astros have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.84).
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (153 total, 1.2 per game).
- Verlander (8-6) takes the mound for the Astros in his 20th start of the season. He has a 3.36 ERA in 112 1/3 innings pitched, with 94 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, the right-hander threw five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 40-year-old has an ERA of 3.36, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .232 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.