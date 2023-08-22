Connor Wong -- with a slugging percentage of .462 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Houston Astros, with Justin Verlander on the mound, on August 22 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Yankees.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros Starter: Justin Verlander

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Explore More About This Game

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong is batting .242 with 22 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 18 walks.

Wong has had a hit in 49 of 90 games this season (54.4%), including multiple hits 14 times (15.6%).

He has homered in 6.7% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 22.2% of his games this year, Wong has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 40.0% of his games this season (36 of 90), he has scored, and in eight of those games (8.9%) he has scored more than once.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 44 .282 AVG .199 .329 OBP .259 .456 SLG .338 15 XBH 15 5 HR 2 17 RBI 12 48/8 K/BB 57/10 4 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings