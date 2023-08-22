On Tuesday, Justin Turner (.564 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Boston Red Sox face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Verlander. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his last game (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and four RBI) against the Yankees.

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner has 124 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .356.

Among the qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 16th, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is 28th in the league in slugging.

Turner has had a hit in 81 of 112 games this season (72.3%), including multiple hits 38 times (33.9%).

He has gone deep in 17.0% of his games this season, and 4.1% of his chances at the plate.

Turner has driven home a run in 50 games this season (44.6%), including more than one RBI in 17.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored in 56 games this year (50.0%), including 13 multi-run games (11.6%).

Other Red Sox Players vs the Astros

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 55 .311 AVG .263 .367 OBP .345 .489 SLG .488 22 XBH 24 9 HR 11 38 RBI 41 37/17 K/BB 43/24 1 SB 3

