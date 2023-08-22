Pablo Reyes vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Pablo Reyes (.297 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBI) and the Boston Red Sox face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Verlander. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Astros.
Pablo Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Pablo Reyes At The Plate
- Reyes is batting .320 with eight doubles, two home runs and eight walks.
- Reyes has picked up a hit in 23 of 39 games this year, with multiple hits 14 times.
- He has gone deep in two of 39 games played this year, and in 1.5% of his plate appearances.
- In 20.5% of his games this season, Reyes has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 38.5% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 10.3%.
Pablo Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|18
|.366
|AVG
|.259
|.395
|OBP
|.310
|.493
|SLG
|.352
|7
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|4
|11/4
|K/BB
|4/4
|2
|SB
|2
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros' 3.84 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (153 total, 1.2 per game).
- Verlander makes the start for the Astros, his 20th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.36 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 112 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 40-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.36, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .232 batting average against him.
