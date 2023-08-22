On Tuesday, Pablo Reyes (.297 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBI) and the Boston Red Sox face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Verlander. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Pablo Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Justin Verlander

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Pablo Reyes At The Plate

Reyes is batting .320 with eight doubles, two home runs and eight walks.

Reyes has picked up a hit in 23 of 39 games this year, with multiple hits 14 times.

He has gone deep in two of 39 games played this year, and in 1.5% of his plate appearances.

In 20.5% of his games this season, Reyes has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 38.5% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 10.3%.

Pablo Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 18 .366 AVG .259 .395 OBP .310 .493 SLG .352 7 XBH 3 1 HR 1 12 RBI 4 11/4 K/BB 4/4 2 SB 2

Astros Pitching Rankings