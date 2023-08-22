The Houston Astros and Alex Bregman ready for the second of a four-game series against Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park.

The Red Sox are listed as +125 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Astros (-150). The matchup's total has been set at 8.5 runs.

Red Sox vs. Astros Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -150 +125 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have posted a mark of 2-1.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Red Sox and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Red Sox's previous 10 matchups have not had a spread set by bookmakers. Boston and its opponent have topped the over/under for five consecutive games, with the average total set by oddsmakers being 8.9.

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have been underdogs in 61 games this season and have come away with the win 32 times (52.5%) in those contests.

Boston has a record of 14-4 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +125 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.

So far this season, Boston and its opponents have hit the over in 61 of its 123 games with a total.

The Red Sox are 3-6-0 against the spread in their nine games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 35-28 31-31 24-22 42-36 45-44 21-14

