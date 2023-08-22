On Tuesday, Trevor Story (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Boston Red Sox play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Verlander. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Trevor Story Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Trevor Story At The Plate

Story has four doubles and three walks while hitting .186.

This season, Story has posted at least one hit in four of 11 games (36.4%), and had multiple hits twice.

In 11 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Story has not driven in a run this year.

He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Trevor Story Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 6 .368 AVG .042 .400 OBP .115 .579 SLG .042 4 XBH 0 0 HR 0 0 RBI 0 7/1 K/BB 10/2 3 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings