On Wednesday, Adam Duvall (.600 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Boston Red Sox play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Urquidy. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent game (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Astros.

Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy

Jose Urquidy TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Adam Duvall At The Plate

Duvall is batting .255 with 18 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 16 walks.

Duvall has gotten at least one hit in 57.4% of his games this season (35 of 61), with at least two hits 15 times (24.6%).

Looking at the 61 games he has played this season, he's homered in 12 of them (19.7%), and in 5.4% of his trips to the dish.

Duvall has an RBI in 24 of 61 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 26 games this season (42.6%), including multiple runs in three games.

Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 30 .287 AVG .222 .347 OBP .286 .556 SLG .500 16 XBH 16 6 HR 7 24 RBI 15 38/9 K/BB 34/7 1 SB 3

