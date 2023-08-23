After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Pablo Reyes and the Boston Red Sox face the Houston Astros (who will hand the ball to Jose Urquidy) at 8:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Pablo Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy

Jose Urquidy TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Explore More About This Game

Pablo Reyes At The Plate

Reyes is batting .320 with eight doubles, two home runs and eight walks.

Reyes has gotten at least one hit in 59.0% of his games this year (23 of 39), with at least two hits 14 times (35.9%).

He has gone deep in two of 39 games played this season, and in 1.5% of his plate appearances.

Reyes has driven home a run in eight games this season (20.5%), including more than one RBI in 10.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 15 of 39 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Pablo Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 18 .366 AVG .259 .395 OBP .310 .493 SLG .352 7 XBH 3 1 HR 1 12 RBI 4 11/4 K/BB 4/4 2 SB 2

