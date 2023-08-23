Rafael Devers -- with a slugging percentage of .667 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Houston Astros, with Jose Urquidy on the hill, on August 23 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy

Jose Urquidy TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers has 123 hits, which ranks first among Boston hitters this season, while batting .271 with 57 extra-base hits.

He ranks 45th in batting average, 43rd in on base percentage, and 13th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.

Devers enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .500 with two homers.

Devers has gotten at least one hit in 63.9% of his games this season (76 of 119), with at least two hits 37 times (31.1%).

He has hit a long ball in 25 games this year (21.0%), leaving the park in 5.7% of his trips to the plate.

Devers has an RBI in 51 of 119 games this season, with multiple RBI in 21 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 54 of 119 games this year, he has scored, and 15 of those games included multiple runs.

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 58 .280 AVG .261 .356 OBP .331 .496 SLG .554 28 XBH 29 11 HR 18 42 RBI 43 39/24 K/BB 58/21 1 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings