Wednesday's game that pits the Houston Astros (72-55) versus the Boston Red Sox (66-60) at Minute Maid Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Astros. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on August 23.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Jose Urquidy (2-3) to the mound, while Chris Sale (5-3) will take the ball for the Red Sox.

Red Sox vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Astros 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 2-2.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Boston and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Red Sox's past 10 games.

The Red Sox have come away with 32 wins in the 62 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Boston has a win-loss record of 26-27 when favored by -105 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Boston is the eighth-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging 4.9 runs per game (614 total).

The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked ERA (4.37) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox Schedule