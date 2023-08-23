The Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers hit the field in the third game of a four-game series against Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros, on Wednesday at Minute Maid Park.

Red Sox vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox have hit 145 homers this season, which ranks 16th in the league.

Fueled by 433 extra-base hits, Boston ranks sixth in MLB with a .434 slugging percentage this season.

The Red Sox's .262 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking third in MLB.

Boston has scored the eighth-most runs in baseball this season with 614.

The Red Sox have an OBP of .328 this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

The Red Sox have shown patience at the plate this season with the ninth-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.2) among MLB offenses.

Boston averages the 14th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.8) in the majors this season.

Boston has pitched to a 4.37 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.

The Red Sox rank 19th in MLB with a combined 1.312 WHIP this season.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox's Chris Sale (5-3) will make his 14th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed two hits in 4 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals.

He has started 13 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

In 13 starts this season, Sale has lasted five or more innings eight times, with an average of 5.2 innings per appearance.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 8/18/2023 Yankees W 8-3 Away Brayan Bello Jhony Brito 8/19/2023 Yankees W 8-1 Away Kutter Crawford Gerrit Cole 8/20/2023 Yankees W 6-5 Away Josh Winckowski Clarke Schmidt 8/21/2023 Astros L 9-4 Away James Paxton Cristian Javier 8/22/2023 Astros L 7-3 Away Tanner Houck Justin Verlander 8/23/2023 Astros - Away Chris Sale Jose Urquidy 8/24/2023 Astros - Away Brayan Bello J.P. France 8/25/2023 Dodgers - Home Kutter Crawford Lance Lynn 8/26/2023 Dodgers - Home James Paxton Julio Urías 8/27/2023 Dodgers - Home Tanner Houck Bobby Miller 8/28/2023 Astros - Home Chris Sale Justin Verlander

