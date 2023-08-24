Adam Duvall vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Adam Duvall (hitting .316 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be J.P. France. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run and a walk) against the Astros.
Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Discover More About This Game
Adam Duvall At The Plate
- Duvall has 18 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 17 walks while hitting .259.
- In 58.1% of his 62 games this season, Duvall has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 21.0% of his games in 2023 (13 of 62), and 5.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Duvall has an RBI in 25 of 62 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 43.5% of his games this year (27 of 62), he has scored, and in four of those games (6.5%) he has scored more than once.
Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|31
|.287
|AVG
|.232
|.347
|OBP
|.298
|.556
|SLG
|.527
|16
|XBH
|17
|6
|HR
|8
|24
|RBI
|18
|38/9
|K/BB
|34/8
|1
|SB
|3
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Astros have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to allow 155 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- France tries for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Astros, his 18th of the season. He is 9-4 with a 2.75 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.75, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .246 against him.
