Alex Verdugo vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Alex Verdugo -- 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Houston Astros, with J.P. France on the mound, on August 24 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Astros.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo is batting .274 with 33 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 41 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 38th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 45th and he is 81st in slugging.
- Verdugo has picked up a hit in 67.9% of his 112 games this season, with more than one hit in 30.4% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in 8.0% of his games in 2023 (nine of 112), and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Verdugo has driven home a run in 33 games this year (29.5%), including more than one RBI in 9.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 54 games this year (48.2%), including 13 multi-run games (11.6%).
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|56
|.301
|AVG
|.247
|.369
|OBP
|.314
|.484
|SLG
|.374
|28
|XBH
|18
|5
|HR
|4
|25
|RBI
|22
|33/20
|K/BB
|40/21
|2
|SB
|2
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros' 3.85 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (155 total, 1.2 per game).
- France (9-4) is looking for his 10th win when he gets the starting nod for the Astros in his 18th start of the season. He has a 2.75 ERA in 108 2/3 innings pitched, with 80 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 28-year-old has a 2.75 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .246 to opposing hitters.
