Connor Wong -- batting .241 with a double, a triple, a home run, a walk and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Houston Astros, with J.P. France on the mound, on August 24 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Astros.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros Starter: J.P. France

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Read More About This Game

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong has 23 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 18 walks while batting .243.

In 51 of 92 games this year (55.4%) Wong has had a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (15.2%).

In six games this year, he has gone deep (6.5%, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate).

Wong has picked up an RBI in 20 games this season (21.7%), with more than one RBI in eight of those contests (8.7%).

In 36 of 92 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 46 .282 AVG .203 .329 OBP .260 .456 SLG .343 15 XBH 16 5 HR 2 17 RBI 12 48/8 K/BB 59/10 4 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings