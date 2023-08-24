The Boston Red Sox, including Luis Urias and his .393 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher J.P. France and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Luis Urías Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: J.P. France

J.P. France TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Luis Urías At The Plate

Urias is batting .178 with three doubles, three home runs and 14 walks.

Urias has gotten a hit in 13 of 32 games this year (40.6%), with multiple hits on three occasions (9.4%).

In 9.4% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

In seven games this season (21.9%), Urias has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (9.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 10 games this season (31.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Luis Urías Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 4 .200 AVG .300 .286 OBP .533 .240 SLG .900 1 XBH 2 0 HR 2 1 RBI 8 7/3 K/BB 2/4 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings