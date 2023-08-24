Sun vs. Liberty: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 24
A pair of the WNBA's best players will be going head to head when Breanna Stewart (22.6 points per game, second in league) and the New York Liberty (25-7) travel to face DeWanna Bonner (17.8, 11th) and the Connecticut Sun (23-10) on Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on Prime Video, YES, and NBCS-BOS.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Sun vs. Liberty matchup.
Sun vs. Liberty Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Prime Video, YES, and NBCS-BOS
- Location: Uncasville, Connecticut
- Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena
Sun vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Liberty Moneyline
|Sun Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Liberty (-6.5)
|163.5
|-250
|+195
|PointsBet
|Liberty (-5.5)
|163.5
|-250
|+185
|Tipico
|Liberty (-5.5)
|-
|-230
|+175
Sun vs. Liberty Betting Trends
- The Liberty are 14-17-0 ATS this season.
- The Sun have covered 17 times in 32 matchups with a spread this year.
- New York is 12-14 ATS this season when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.
- Connecticut has not covered the spread this year (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.
- A total of 16 out of the Liberty's 31 games this season have gone over the point total.
- A total of 18 Sun games this season have hit the over.
