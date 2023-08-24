Breanna Stewart and the New York Liberty (25-7) battle DeWanna Bonner and the Connecticut Sun (22-10) on Thursday, August 24, 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena, at 7:00 PM ET on Prime Video, YES, and NBCS-BOS.

The game has no set line.

Sun vs. Liberty Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut



Sun vs. Liberty Score Prediction

Prediction: Sun 84 Liberty 82

Spread & Total Prediction for Sun vs. Liberty

Computer Predicted Spread: Connecticut (-1.7)

Connecticut (-1.7) Computer Predicted Total: 165.9

Sun vs. Liberty Spread & Total Insights

Against the spread, Connecticut is 16-15-0 this year.

Connecticut has seen 18 of its 31 games go over the point total.

Sun Performance Insights

The Sun have been lifted by their defense, as they rank best in the WNBA by giving up just 79.1 points per game. They rank fourth in the league in points scored (83.3 per contest).

Connecticut is eighth in the WNBA with 33.8 rebounds per game so far this season. Meanwhile, it ranks sixth with 34.1 rebounds allowed per contest.

In terms of turnovers, everything is clicking for the Sun, who are committing 12.1 turnovers per game (second-best in WNBA) and forcing 15 turnovers per contest (second-best).

With a 35.8% three-point percentage this season, the Sun are third-best in the WNBA. They rank seventh in the league by draining 6.9 treys per contest.

In terms of defending three-pointers, it's been a dominant stretch for the Sun, who are ceding 6.5 threes per game (second-best in WNBA) and a 31.2% shooting percentage from three-point land (best).

Of the shots attempted by Connecticut in 2023, 71.9% of them have been two-pointers (77.4% of the team's made baskets) and 28.1% have been three-pointers (22.6%).

