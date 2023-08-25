Alex Verdugo -- batting .375 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Lance Lynn on the mound, on August 25 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had four hits (going 4-for-7 with a home run and two RBI) against the Astros.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo is hitting .279 with 33 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 41 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 25th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 70th in slugging.

Verdugo has gotten a hit in 77 of 113 games this season (68.1%), including 35 multi-hit games (31.0%).

In 8.8% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2% of his trips to the dish.

Verdugo has had at least one RBI in 30.1% of his games this year (34 of 113), with more than one RBI 12 times (10.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 55 games this year (48.7%), including multiple runs in 14 games.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 57 .301 AVG .257 .369 OBP .321 .484 SLG .394 28 XBH 19 5 HR 5 25 RBI 24 33/20 K/BB 41/21 2 SB 2

