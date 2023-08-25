The Seattle Mariners (71-56) host the Kansas City Royals (41-88) to open a three-game series at T-Mobile Park, with first pitch at 10:10 PM ET on Friday. The Mariners are on the back of a series victory over the White Sox, and the Royals a series loss to the Athletics.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Bryce Miller (8-4) to the mound, while Brady Singer (8-9) will answer the bell for the Royals.

Mariners vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Miller - SEA (8-4, 3.78 ERA) vs Singer - KC (8-9, 5.04 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Miller

The Mariners will send Miller (8-4) to the mound for his 19th start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he allowed two hits in 6 1/3 scoreless innings against the Houston Astros.

The 25-year-old has pitched in 18 games this season with an ERA of 3.78, a 4.45 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.014.

He has earned a quality start eight times in 18 starts this season.

Miller will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

In 18 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brady Singer

Singer (8-9 with a 5.04 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 139 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his 26th of the season.

The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went 3 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.04, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 25 games this season. Opponents are batting .270 against him.

Singer heads into this game with nine quality starts under his belt this season.

Singer has 20 starts this campaign where he pitched five or more innings.

He has had three appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

The 27-year-old's 5.04 ERA ranks 52nd, 1.364 WHIP ranks 47th, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 43rd among qualifying pitchers this season.

Brady Singer vs. Mariners

He will take the mound against a Mariners offense that ranks 21st in the league with 1043 total hits (on a .242 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .411 (16th in the league) with 160 total home runs (12th in MLB play).

Singer has thrown 7 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs on two hits while striking out eight against the Mariners this season.

