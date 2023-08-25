Rafael Devers vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Friday, Rafael Devers (hitting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Lance Lynn. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a walk) in his previous game against the Astros.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Rafael Devers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers leads Boston in total hits (125) this season while batting .269 with 57 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 46th, his on-base percentage ranks 41st, and he is 14th in the league in slugging.
- Devers has had a hit in 77 of 121 games this season (63.6%), including multiple hits 38 times (31.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in 25 games this season (20.7%), leaving the park in 5.6% of his plate appearances.
- In 43.0% of his games this season, Devers has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored in 46.3% of his games this year (56 of 121), with two or more runs 15 times (12.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|60
|.280
|AVG
|.259
|.356
|OBP
|.331
|.496
|SLG
|.539
|28
|XBH
|29
|11
|HR
|18
|42
|RBI
|46
|39/24
|K/BB
|59/22
|1
|SB
|1
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have a 4.22 team ERA that ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 144 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- Lynn (9-9 with a 5.60 ERA and 169 strikeouts in 144 2/3 innings pitched) tries for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Dodgers, his 26th of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Friday, Aug. 18 against the Milwaukee Brewers, the righty went seven scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 36-year-old's 5.60 ERA ranks 55th, 1.362 WHIP ranks 46th, and 10.5 K/9 ranks ninth.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.