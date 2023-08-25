Friday's contest that pits the Los Angeles Dodgers (78-48) versus the Boston Red Sox (68-60) at Fenway Park has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Dodgers. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on August 25.

The Dodgers will give the nod to Lance Lynn (9-9, 5.60 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Red Sox will counter with Kutter Crawford (6-6, 3.56 ERA).

Red Sox vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 25, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Red Sox vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Dodgers 6, Red Sox 5.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 4-2 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Boston and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total eight times.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Red Sox's past 10 contests.

The Red Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 64 games this year and have walked away with the win 34 times (53.1%) in those games.

This season, Boston has come away with a win 23 times in 35 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Boston scores the sixth-most runs in baseball (638 total, five per game).

The Red Sox have pitched to a 4.34 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.

