The Los Angeles Dodgers (78-48) visit the Boston Red Sox (68-60) to open a three-game series at Fenway Park, with first pitch at 7:10 PM ET on Friday. The Dodgers are coming off a series victory over the Guardians, and the Red Sox a series split with the Astros.

The probable starters are Lance Lynn (9-9) for the Dodgers and Kutter Crawford (6-6) for the Red Sox.

Red Sox vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

TV: Apple TV+

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Venue: Fenway Park

Probable Pitchers: Lynn - LAD (9-9, 5.60 ERA) vs Crawford - BOS (6-6, 3.56 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kutter Crawford

Crawford makes the start for the Red Sox, his 17th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.56 ERA and 94 strikeouts over 96 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up one hit.

In 24 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.56, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .223 against him.

Crawford is looking to record his third quality start of the year in this matchup.

Crawford heads into this matchup with nine outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

In seven of his appearances this season he has not allow an earned run.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lance Lynn

The Dodgers' Lynn (9-9) will make his 26th start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in seven innings pitched on Friday, Aug. 18 in his last outing, a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.

The 36-year-old has an ERA of 5.60 and 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .257 in 25 games this season.

He has started 25 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in nine of them.

Lynn has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of appearances with no earned runs to three.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 36-year-old ranks 55th in ERA (5.60), 46th in WHIP (1.362), and ninth in K/9 (10.5).

Lance Lynn vs. Red Sox

The Red Sox rank sixth in MLB with 638 runs scored this season. They have a .265 batting average this campaign with 149 home runs (15th in the league).

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Red Sox in one game, and they have gone 6-for-23 with a double, a home run and three RBI over 5 2/3 innings.

