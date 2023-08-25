Trevor Story vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Trevor Story (hitting .244 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, two walks and an RBI), take on starter Lance Lynn and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Fenway Park, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Astros.
Trevor Story Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Dodgers Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Discover More About This Game
Trevor Story At The Plate
- Story is batting .212 with five doubles and three walks.
- In six of 13 games this year (46.2%) Story has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (23.1%).
- He has not hit a long ball in his 13 games this season.
- Story has driven in a run in one game this year.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Trevor Story Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|8
|.368
|AVG
|.121
|.400
|OBP
|.171
|.579
|SLG
|.152
|4
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|1
|7/1
|K/BB
|13/2
|3
|SB
|1
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Dodgers have a 4.22 team ERA that ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (144 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lynn will aim for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Dodgers, his 26th of the season. He is 9-9 with a 5.60 ERA and 169 strikeouts through 144 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday, Aug. 18 against the Milwaukee Brewers, the righty went seven scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
- This season, the 36-year-old ranks 55th in ERA (5.60), 46th in WHIP (1.362), and ninth in K/9 (10.5) among qualifying pitchers.
