Adam Duvall -- hitting .317 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Julio Urias on the mound, on August 26 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Dodgers.

Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Adam Duvall At The Plate

Duvall is hitting .263 with 19 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 18 walks.

Duvall enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .476 with three homers.

Duvall has picked up a hit in 38 of 64 games this year, with multiple hits 17 times.

He has homered in 20.3% of his games in 2023 (13 of 64), and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.

Duvall has an RBI in 26 of 64 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 27 times this year (42.2%), including four games with multiple runs (6.3%).

Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 32 .283 AVG .243 .341 OBP .313 .540 SLG .539 16 XBH 18 6 HR 8 24 RBI 19 39/9 K/BB 34/9 1 SB 3

