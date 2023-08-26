Adam Duvall vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Adam Duvall -- hitting .317 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Julio Urias on the mound, on August 26 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Dodgers.
Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Adam Duvall At The Plate
- Duvall is hitting .263 with 19 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 18 walks.
- Duvall enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .476 with three homers.
- Duvall has picked up a hit in 38 of 64 games this year, with multiple hits 17 times.
- He has homered in 20.3% of his games in 2023 (13 of 64), and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Duvall has an RBI in 26 of 64 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 27 times this year (42.2%), including four games with multiple runs (6.3%).
Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|32
|.283
|AVG
|.243
|.341
|OBP
|.313
|.540
|SLG
|.539
|16
|XBH
|18
|6
|HR
|8
|24
|RBI
|19
|39/9
|K/BB
|34/9
|1
|SB
|3
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 19th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers' 4.21 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (146 total, 1.1 per game).
- Urias gets the start for the Dodgers, his 20th of the season. He is 11-6 with a 4.15 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 106 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, the left-hander went seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.15, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are batting .239 against him.
