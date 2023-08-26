Connor Wong vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Connor Wong -- with a slugging percentage of .625 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Julio Urias on the hill, on August 26 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up two extra-base hits (4-for-6 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Astros.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong is batting .252 with 24 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 18 walks.
- Wong has gotten a hit in 52 of 93 games this season (55.9%), with at least two hits on 15 occasions (16.1%).
- He has gone deep in 7.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Wong has driven in a run in 21 games this season (22.6%), including nine games with more than one RBI (9.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 39.8% of his games this season (37 of 93), with two or more runs nine times (9.7%).
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|47
|.282
|AVG
|.221
|.329
|OBP
|.275
|.456
|SLG
|.383
|15
|XBH
|18
|5
|HR
|3
|17
|RBI
|14
|48/8
|K/BB
|60/10
|4
|SB
|1
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 19th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have a 4.21 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (146 total, 1.1 per game).
- Urias gets the start for the Dodgers, his 20th of the season. He is 11-6 with a 4.15 ERA and 104 strikeouts through 106 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed a 4.15 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .239 to opposing hitters.
