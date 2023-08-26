Pablo Reyes vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Pablo Reyes -- with a slugging percentage of .486 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Julio Urias on the hill, on August 26 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Pablo Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Pablo Reyes At The Plate
- Reyes is batting .316 with nine doubles, two home runs and nine walks.
- Reyes has gotten a hit in 25 of 42 games this year (59.5%), with at least two hits on 15 occasions (35.7%).
- In 42 games played this year, he has hit a homer in only two of them.
- Reyes has driven in a run in nine games this year (21.4%), including five games with more than one RBI (11.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 17 games this year (40.5%), including multiple runs in five games.
Pablo Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|20
|.351
|AVG
|.274
|.380
|OBP
|.324
|.473
|SLG
|.371
|7
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|6
|12/4
|K/BB
|5/5
|2
|SB
|3
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.21).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (146 total, 1.1 per game).
- Urias makes the start for the Dodgers, his 20th of the season. He is 11-6 with a 4.15 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 106 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last time out came on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when he went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.15, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents have a .239 batting average against him.
