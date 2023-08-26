Rafael Devers and his .451 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (105 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Julio Urias on August 26 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Dodgers.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías

Julio Urías TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers leads Boston in total hits (127) this season while batting .271 with 57 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 43rd, his on-base percentage ranks 38th, and he is 12th in the league in slugging.

Devers has gotten a hit in 78 of 122 games this year (63.9%), including 39 multi-hit games (32.0%).

He has homered in 20.5% of his games in 2023 (25 of 122), and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 42.6% of his games this season, Devers has driven in at least one run. In 22 of those games (18.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

In 57 of 122 games this season, he has scored, and 15 of those games included multiple runs.

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 60 .284 AVG .259 .361 OBP .331 .496 SLG .539 28 XBH 29 11 HR 18 42 RBI 46 39/25 K/BB 59/22 1 SB 1

