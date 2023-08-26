Rafael Devers vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Rafael Devers and his .451 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (105 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Julio Urias on August 26 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Dodgers.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers leads Boston in total hits (127) this season while batting .271 with 57 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 43rd, his on-base percentage ranks 38th, and he is 12th in the league in slugging.
- Devers has gotten a hit in 78 of 122 games this year (63.9%), including 39 multi-hit games (32.0%).
- He has homered in 20.5% of his games in 2023 (25 of 122), and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 42.6% of his games this season, Devers has driven in at least one run. In 22 of those games (18.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- In 57 of 122 games this season, he has scored, and 15 of those games included multiple runs.
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|60
|.284
|AVG
|.259
|.361
|OBP
|.331
|.496
|SLG
|.539
|28
|XBH
|29
|11
|HR
|18
|42
|RBI
|46
|39/25
|K/BB
|59/22
|1
|SB
|1
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers' 4.21 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender 146 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- Urias (11-6) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 4.15 ERA in 106 1/3 innings pitched, with 104 strikeouts.
- The lefty last appeared on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.15, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are batting .239 against him.
