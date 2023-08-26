The Boston Red Sox, including Trevor Story (batting .244 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBI), take on starting pitcher Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Fenway Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his most recent game against the Dodgers.

Trevor Story Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Trevor Story At The Plate

  • Story is hitting .232 with five doubles, a home run and three walks.
  • Story has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 14 games this year, with multiple hits in 28.6% of those games.
  • He has gone deep in one of 14 games, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Story has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • In three of 14 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Trevor Story Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 8
.391 AVG .121
.417 OBP .171
.696 SLG .152
5 XBH 1
1 HR 0
2 RBI 1
8/1 K/BB 13/2
3 SB 1

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
  • The Dodgers have a 4.21 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 146 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
  • The Dodgers will send Urias (11-6) out for his 20th start of the season. He is 11-6 with a 4.15 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 106 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when the left-hander tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
  • In 19 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.15, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .239 against him.
