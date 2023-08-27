Alyssa Thomas and the Connecticut Sun (23-11) will host the Los Angeles Sparks (15-18) at Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday, August 27. The game tips at 1:00 PM ET.

In its last game, Connecticut fell short in a 95-90 loss against New York. The Sun were led by DeWanna Bonner, who ended the game with 30 points and 12 rebounds, while Thomas added 22 points, seven rebounds, 12 assists and three steals. Led by Nneka Ogwumike (29 PTS, 12 REB, 70.6 FG%) and Azura Stevens (18 PTS, 8 REB, 43.8 FG%, 2-5 from 3PT), Los Angeles ended its last matchup winning 83-78 against Atlanta.

Sun vs. Sparks Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Sun (-250 to win)

Sun (-250 to win) Who's the underdog?: Sparks (+200 to win)

Sparks (+200 to win) What's the spread?: Sun (-6.5)

Sun (-6.5) What's the over/under?: 157.5

157.5 When: Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut TV: CBS Sports Network and NBCS-BOS

Sun Season Stats

The Sun have been led by their defense, as they rank best in the WNBA by giving up only 79.1 points per game. They rank fourth in the league in points scored (83.1 per contest).

Connecticut is grabbing 33.6 rebounds per game (eighth-ranked in league). It is giving up 34.5 rebounds per contest (sixth-ranked).

With 20.8 dimes per game, the Sun are third-best in the league in the category.

In terms of turnovers, everything is clicking for Connecticut, who is committing 12.1 turnovers per game (second-best in WNBA) and forcing 15.0 turnovers per contest (second-best).

The Sun are making 7.0 three-pointers per game (sixth-ranked in league). They sport a 35.6% shooting percentage (fourth-ranked) from downtown.

Connecticut is playing well in terms of defending against three-pointers, as it ranks second-best in the league in three-pointers allowed (6.6 per game) and best in three-point percentage allowed (31.0%).

Sun Home/Away Splits

The Sun have scored at a higher rate at home than away from home in the 2023 season (85.2 at home versus 81.4 on the road), and have also allowed more points at home than in road games (81.3 opponent points per home game versus 77.4 on the road).

At home, Connecticut averages 34.7 rebounds per game and allow its opponents to grab 34.4, while on the road it averages 32.8 per game and allows 34.6.

The Sun average 2.1 more assists at home versus on the road in 2023 (22.0 at home, 19.9 on the road). The 2023 WNBA campaign has seen Connecticut turn the ball over less at home (11.8 per game) than on the road (12.4). It has forced more turnovers at home (15.3 per game) than on the road (14.7).

This year, the Sun average 7.1 made three-pointers per game at home and 6.9 on the road (making 36.3% from deep in home games compared to 35.1% on the road).

In 2023 Connecticut is averaging 6.3 three-pointers conceded at home and 6.7 away, while allowing 31.5% shooting from deep at home compared to 30.7% away.

Sun Moneyline and ATS Records

The Sun have gone 18-5 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 78.3% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -250 or shorter, the Sun have gone 10-4 (71.4%).

Connecticut's record against the spread is 18-15-0.

Connecticut is 5-8 as 6.5-point favorites or more.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Sun have an implied win probability of 71.4%.

