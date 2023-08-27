Connor Wong -- with a slugging percentage of .613 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Caleb Ferguson on the mound, on August 27 at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Dodgers Starter: Caleb Ferguson

Caleb Ferguson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong has 24 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 19 walks while batting .252.

Wong enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .412 with one homer.

Wong has gotten at least one hit in 56.4% of his games this year (53 of 94), with multiple hits 15 times (16.0%).

Looking at the 94 games he has played this year, he's went deep in seven of them (7.4%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

Wong has had at least one RBI in 22.3% of his games this season (21 of 94), with two or more RBI nine times (9.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 38 of 94 games this year, and more than once 9 times.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 47 .283 AVG .221 .333 OBP .275 .454 SLG .383 15 XBH 18 5 HR 3 17 RBI 14 49/9 K/BB 60/10 5 SB 1

