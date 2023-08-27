Connor Wong -- with a slugging percentage of .613 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Caleb Ferguson on the mound, on August 27 at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Dodgers Starter: Caleb Ferguson
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Connor Wong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Connor Wong At The Plate

  • Wong has 24 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 19 walks while batting .252.
  • Wong enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .412 with one homer.
  • Wong has gotten at least one hit in 56.4% of his games this year (53 of 94), with multiple hits 15 times (16.0%).
  • Looking at the 94 games he has played this year, he's went deep in seven of them (7.4%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Wong has had at least one RBI in 22.3% of his games this season (21 of 94), with two or more RBI nine times (9.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 38 of 94 games this year, and more than once 9 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
47 GP 47
.283 AVG .221
.333 OBP .275
.454 SLG .383
15 XBH 18
5 HR 3
17 RBI 14
49/9 K/BB 60/10
5 SB 1

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
  • The Dodgers have a 4.24 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Dodgers rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (149 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Dodgers are sending Ferguson (7-3) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 7-3 with a 3.19 ERA and 54 strikeouts through 48 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the lefty tossed one scoreless inning while allowing only one hit.
  • In 54 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 3.19 ERA and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .269 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.