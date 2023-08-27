Pablo Reyes vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Pablo Reyes and the Boston Red Sox face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will hand the ball to Caleb Ferguson) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.
Pablo Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Dodgers Starter: Caleb Ferguson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Pablo Reyes At The Plate
- Reyes is batting .312 with nine doubles, two home runs and nine walks.
- In 25 of 43 games this year (58.1%) Reyes has picked up a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (34.9%).
- He has homered in two of 43 games played this year, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
- Reyes has picked up an RBI in nine games this season (20.9%), with two or more RBI in five of those contests (11.6%).
- In 39.5% of his games this season (17 of 43), he has scored, and in five of those games (11.6%) he has scored more than once.
Pablo Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|20
|.342
|AVG
|.274
|.370
|OBP
|.324
|.461
|SLG
|.371
|7
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|6
|13/4
|K/BB
|5/5
|2
|SB
|3
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 19th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers' 4.24 team ERA ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (149 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Dodgers are sending Ferguson (7-3) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 7-3 with a 3.19 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went one scoreless inning while giving up one hit.
- The 27-year-old has a 3.19 ERA and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 54 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .269 to opposing hitters.
