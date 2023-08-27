The Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers take the field in the final game of a three-game series against Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers, on Sunday at Fenway Park.

Red Sox vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox have hit 154 homers this season, which ranks 15th in the league.

Boston is fifth in MLB with a .440 slugging percentage this season.

The Red Sox's .266 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking third in MLB.

Boston is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking sixth with 650 total runs this season.

The Red Sox have an on-base percentage of .331 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.

The Red Sox rank ninth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.2 whiffs per contest.

Boston has an 8.9 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 13th in the majors.

Boston has pitched to a 4.36 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.

The Red Sox rank 19th in MLB with a combined 1.324 WHIP this season.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Tanner Houck (3-7) will take the mound for the Red Sox, his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw five innings against the Houston Astros, giving up three earned runs while allowing four hits.

He has earned a quality start three times in 14 starts this season.

In 14 starts this season, Houck has lasted five or more innings 11 times, with an average of 5.2 innings per appearance.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 8/22/2023 Astros L 7-3 Away Tanner Houck Justin Verlander 8/23/2023 Astros W 7-5 Away Chris Sale Jose Urquidy 8/24/2023 Astros W 17-1 Away Brayan Bello J.P. France 8/25/2023 Dodgers L 7-4 Home Kutter Crawford Lance Lynn 8/26/2023 Dodgers W 8-5 Home James Paxton Julio Urías 8/27/2023 Dodgers - Home Tanner Houck Caleb Ferguson 8/28/2023 Astros - Home Chris Sale Cristian Javier 8/29/2023 Astros - Home Brayan Bello J.P. France 8/30/2023 Astros - Home Kutter Crawford Framber Valdez 9/1/2023 Royals - Away James Paxton Jordan Lyles 9/2/2023 Royals - Away Tanner Houck -

