Nneka Ogwumike and the Los Angeles Sparks (15-18) face DeWanna Bonner and the Connecticut Sun (23-11) on Sunday, August 27, 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena, with a start time of 1:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network and NBCS-BOS.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Sun vs. Sparks matchup.

Sun vs. Sparks Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network and NBCS-BOS

CBS Sports Network and NBCS-BOS Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

Uncasville, Connecticut Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Sun vs. Sparks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Sun vs. Sparks Betting Trends

The Sun have put together an 18-15-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Sparks have put together an 18-11-0 record against the spread this season.

Connecticut has covered the spread five times this season (5-8 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

Los Angeles has covered the spread four times this year (4-3 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

Sun games have hit the over 19 out of 33 times this season.

The Sparks and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 14 out of 33 times this season.

