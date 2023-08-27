One game after scoring 30 points in a 95-90 loss to the Liberty, DeWanna Bonner leads the Connecticut Sun (23-11) at home against the Los Angeles Sparks (14-18) on Sunday, August 27, 2023. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network and NBCS-BOS.

The game has no set line.

Sun vs. Sparks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut TV: CBS Sports Network and NBCS-BOS

Sun vs. Sparks Score Prediction

Prediction: Sun 86 Sparks 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Sun vs. Sparks

Computer Predicted Spread: Connecticut (-11.5)

Connecticut (-11.5) Computer Predicted Total: 161.5

Sun vs. Sparks Spread & Total Insights

Connecticut has 18 wins in 33 games against the spread this year.

This season, 19 of Connecticut's 33 games have gone over the point total.

Sun Performance Insights

The Sun are putting up 83.1 points per game this year (fourth-ranked in WNBA), but they've really played well on defense, surrendering only 79.1 points per game (best).

Connecticut ranks eighth in the WNBA with 33.6 boards per game so far this year. Meanwhile, it ranks sixth with 34.5 rebounds allowed per contest.

The Sun are playing well in terms of turnovers, as they rank second-best in the league in turnovers committed (12.1 per game) and best in forced turnovers (15.0 per contest).

With 7.0 three-pointers per game, the Sun are sixth in the WNBA. They have a 35.6% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks fourth in the league.

The Sun are thriving when it comes to defending against three-pointers, as they rank second-best in the league in three-pointers allowed (6.6 per game) and best in three-point percentage allowed (31.0%).

Connecticut has taken 71.1% two-pointers and 28.9% threes this season. Of the team's baskets, 76.8% are two-pointers and 23.2% are three-pointers.

