Trevor Story -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Caleb Ferguson on the hill, on August 27 at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Trevor Story Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Dodgers Starter: Caleb Ferguson
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Trevor Story? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Trevor Story At The Plate

  • Story is batting .220 with five doubles, a home run and four walks.
  • Story has gotten a hit in seven of 15 games this season (46.7%), with multiple hits on four occasions (26.7%).
  • He has hit a home run in one of 15 games, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Story has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored at least once four times this season (26.7%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Trevor Story Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 8
.346 AVG .121
.393 OBP .171
.615 SLG .152
5 XBH 1
1 HR 0
2 RBI 1
10/2 K/BB 13/2
4 SB 1

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
  • The Dodgers have a 4.24 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to allow 149 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
  • Ferguson (7-3) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his fourth start of the season. He has a 3.19 ERA in 48 2/3 innings pitched, with 54 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent time out on Thursday, the left-hander went one scoreless inning against the Cleveland Guardians while surrendering one hit.
  • The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.19, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 54 games this season. Opponents are batting .269 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.