Trevor Story vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Trevor Story -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Caleb Ferguson on the hill, on August 27 at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Trevor Story Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Caleb Ferguson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Trevor Story? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Dodgers Player Props
|Red Sox vs Dodgers Prediction
|Red Sox vs Dodgers Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Red Sox vs Dodgers
|Red Sox vs Dodgers Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Dodgers Odds
Trevor Story At The Plate
- Story is batting .220 with five doubles, a home run and four walks.
- Story has gotten a hit in seven of 15 games this season (46.7%), with multiple hits on four occasions (26.7%).
- He has hit a home run in one of 15 games, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
- Story has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored at least once four times this season (26.7%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Trevor Story Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|8
|.346
|AVG
|.121
|.393
|OBP
|.171
|.615
|SLG
|.152
|5
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|1
|10/2
|K/BB
|13/2
|4
|SB
|1
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have a 4.24 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to allow 149 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Ferguson (7-3) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his fourth start of the season. He has a 3.19 ERA in 48 2/3 innings pitched, with 54 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the left-hander went one scoreless inning against the Cleveland Guardians while surrendering one hit.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.19, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 54 games this season. Opponents are batting .269 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.